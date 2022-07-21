SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission canceled its monthly meeting as several commissioners and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable experience COVID-19.

According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday night. However, the meeting was “tentatively” pushed back a week to July 28.

“Several members of the commission, including the mayor, are suffering from COVID, while other commission members, including the Chairman Pro-Tem, are traveling and will not be able to attend the meeting,” the release states.

The meeting was canceled in an attempt to “protect the health of both members of the commission and the public,” the release states.

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that the community spread rate in Sullivan County is classified as “medium.” As of Thursday, four Northeast Tennessee counties had a high community spread rate, the CDC reports.