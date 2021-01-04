Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. reports they are ‘currently out of COVID-19 vaccine’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department issued a news release Monday as they were reportedly experiencing an “extremely high call volume” due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, health officials in Sullivan County reported “We are currently out of COVID-19 vaccine. We expect to receive more on Wednesday and will update the public as we receive more information and vaccine in stock.”

The Sullivan County Health Department just confirmed to me that people who made appointments today can still come receive the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Wluw3U1kso — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) January 4, 2021

An earlier tweet from the health department read in part, “We ask that you please be patient with us, we will notify the public when we receive more information and additional vaccine in stock.”

News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp and Kaylyn Kluck both reported long lines at the Sullivan County Health Department’s office in Blountville Monday morning.

Hundreds of people are in line in Blountville at the Sullivan County Health Dept. Office for COVID-19 vaccinations. Today is the first day in the county those 75 and older can register and get a vaccine. pic.twitter.com/vjr2SyQnyE — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 4, 2021

Traffic backed up in Blountville as the Sullivan County Health Department is administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and people 75+



They expect to run out of vaccine supply within the next hour. pic.twitter.com/xeGDdDuwsy — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) January 4, 2021

Health department officials also reminded people in Monday’s release that COVID-19 testing is offered at both the Kingsport and Blountville locations of the health department Monday through Friday from 9:00-3:00.