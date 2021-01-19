Sullivan Co. Health Dept. closes gates for vaccinations at Bristol Dragway Tuesday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has announced the gates are closed for vaccinations Tuesday, less than an hour after starting to administer the vaccines.
According to a tweet from the health department, additional dates for vaccinations will be announced when more information on the vaccine supply is available.
The health department began vaccinating at Bristol Dragway at 9 a.m. and planned to receive eligible people until 3 p.m.
Vaccinations were available for people in Phases 1a1, 1a2 and people ages 70 and older.