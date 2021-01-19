Sullivan Co. Health Dept. closes gates for vaccinations at Bristol Dragway Tuesday

Photo: Above you can see the line for vaccinations at Bristol Dragway extended onto Highway 394. Courtesy: Jodi Jones

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has announced the gates are closed for vaccinations Tuesday, less than an hour after starting to administer the vaccines.

The gates are now closed at Bristol Dragway. We will share additional dates for vaccination once we receive information regarding vaccine supply. — Sullivan Co. Health TN (@SullivanHealth) January 19, 2021

According to a tweet from the health department, additional dates for vaccinations will be announced when more information on the vaccine supply is available.

The health department began vaccinating at Bristol Dragway at 9 a.m. and planned to receive eligible people until 3 p.m.

We will be vaccinating at the Bristol Dragway from 9:00-3:00 today.

These vaccinations are for those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and those who are 70 and older. pic.twitter.com/7OBGn6VOyI — Sullivan Co. Health TN (@SullivanHealth) January 19, 2021

Vaccinations were available for people in Phases 1a1, 1a2 and people ages 70 and older.