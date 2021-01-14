Northeast Tenn. health departments to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, pausing vaccinations

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – County health departments in Tennessee will not be providing vaccinations on Monday, January 18 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, all county health departments in the Northeast Region will be closed for the holiday.

The Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Line will not be staffed on Monday, Jan. 18th. Community members in Phase 1a, 1b or age 75+ can still register for COVID-19 vaccine online if they have not already registered. Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will also not be open on Monday.

According to a tweet from the health department, vaccinations will not be occurring on Monday.

We will be closed and will not be vaccinating on Monday the 18th in recognition of Martin Luther King Day. — Sullivan Co. Health TN (@SullivanHealth) January 14, 2021

The health department is administering vaccines to qualifying Tennesseans at the Bristol Dragway on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.