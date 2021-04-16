Sullivan Co. Health Dept.: 739 doses administered during first 2 days of mass vaccine event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has administered less than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first two days of its three-day mass vaccination event.

The health department had set aside 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the event, according to Regional Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.

Dr. Stephen May with SCRHD told me they had 10,000 J&J doses to give at the mass vaccination event.



Those 10,000 doses will be put in storage while the CDC/FDA reviews the J&J safety concerns.



SCRHD Public Information Officer Rachel Dean told News Channel 11 that on Wednesday, April 14, 192 first doses were administered.

547 doses were administered Thursday, according to Dean.

The event had originally been planned to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway and utilize the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

However, after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the usage of the J&J vaccine, the health department decided to switch to using Pfizer.

The event also moved across the highway to Whitetop Creek Park.

