Sullivan Co. Health Department: Signs of community spread now visible, 2 new cases of COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Health Department is now warning residents of the county that they are officially seeing signs of community spread of COVID-19.

According the Regional Medical Director Dr. Steven May, the Sullivan County Health Department has documented two new positive cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

Dr. May says the total number of cases in Sullivan County is six.

Dr. May told News Channel 11 he is not sure when the Tennessee Department will add the two new cases to their total count in the state.

The Sullivan County Health Department is encouraging all residents to advance the practice of social distancing now more than ever.

Dr. May said all residents of Sullivan County and throughout the region ought to practice infection prevention and avoid physical contact with others.