Sullivan Co. extending mask mandate through September 12

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County officials announced Tuesday a mask mandate originally set to expire August 12 has now been extended for one month.

The mask mandate does include the following exceptions:

Children under 2

Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Places of worship (per Gov. Lee’s executive order)

The updated mask mandate is set to expire in Sullivan County at 11:59 p.m. on September 12.

