Sullivan Co. extending mask mandate through September 12

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County officials announced Tuesday a mask mandate originally set to expire August 12 has now been extended for one month.

The mask mandate does include the following exceptions:

  • Children under 2
  • Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
  • Places of worship (per Gov. Lee’s executive order)

The updated mask mandate is set to expire in Sullivan County at 11:59 p.m. on September 12.

