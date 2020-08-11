Sullivan Co. extending mask mandate through September 12

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County officials announced Tuesday a mask mandate originally set to expire August 12 has now been extended for one month.
The mask mandate does include the following exceptions:
- Children under 2
- Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- Places of worship (per Gov. Lee’s executive order)
The updated mask mandate is set to expire in Sullivan County at 11:59 p.m. on September 12.
