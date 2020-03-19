Sullivan and Washington County leaders issue regional joint response to COVID-19

(WJHL) – The leaders of Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, along with the mayors of Washington and Sullivan Counties, issued a joint response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The letter states: “Our highest priorities are the health and safety of our citizens as well as continuity of government and service delivery. This includes emergency services, water and utilities, and waste collection.”

It also highlights the websites established by each city in response to the coronavirus.

You can read the entire letter below.