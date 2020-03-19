Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Coronavirus Hotlines

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Cancellations & Closings

Sullivan and Washington County leaders issue regional joint response to COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

(WJHL) – The leaders of Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, along with the mayors of Washington and Sullivan Counties, issued a joint response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The letter states: “Our highest priorities are the health and safety of our citizens as well as continuity of government and service delivery. This includes emergency services, water and utilities, and waste collection.”

It also highlights the websites established by each city in response to the coronavirus.

You can read the entire letter below.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss