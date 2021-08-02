Submit Questions: News Channel 11 to host COVID-19 Town Hall with experts Wednesday

(WJHL) – As COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-Cities region, News Channel 11 will host a town hall to answer questions regarding vaccines, the spread of the virus and more.

The town hall will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

Local health experts, along with school and community leaders, will join News Channel 11’s Josh Smith and Sara Diamond to answer questions from the community about the virus.

To submit a question for the town hall, fill out the form below: