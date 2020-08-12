Student from Sullivan South High School Volleyball community, staff member from Bluff City Elementary test positive for COVID-19

Correction: Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox issued a correction saying that the case was previously said to have been a student from Sullivan North High Schools, but was in fact, from Sullivan South High School.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County School District confirmed that a student from Sullivan South High School Volleyball Community tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A staff member at Bluff City Elementary also tested positive.

The student last came in contact with others from the high school on Friday. As a result, Director of Schools David Cox said team members and coaching staff are in quarantine for 14 days forward from August 7th.

Additional contact tracing is underway by the Sullivan County Health Department, he added.

Additionally, it was confirmed Tuesday that a staff member of Bluff City Elementary School tested positive for COVID 19, with 6 staff members identified for quarantine for 14 days beginning today. Additional contact tracing is underway by the Sullivan County Health Department.

