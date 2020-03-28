Stronger together: Worldwide ‘teddy bear hunt’ reaches Tri-Cities in efforts to bring community together amid COVID-19 crisis

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shop owners, neighborhoods, and businesses worldwide banded together to form what is known as the ‘teddy bear hunt’, an effort to keep home-bound children busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners set teddy bears in their windows waiting to be discovered by young passersby, giving families a way to stay active and preserve their children’s curiosity.

Meisha Wilkinson, co-owner of the Magnolia Room, said 23 businesses in Erwin continue to partake in the teddy bear hunt.

“The owner of Whisk Bakery that’s getting ready to open downtown came up with that idea,” Wilkinson said. “I think it’s going on nationally, too. They have all the local businesses put bears in the windows for kids to come and find in association with the book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”

Don't miss out on the beautiful weather today and this weekend! Take a walk through #DowntownErwin and see how many bears you can spot in windows of the businesses and homes. Can you find our little guy at Erwin Utilities? #CommunityBearHunt #lovewhereyoulive #socialdistancing — Erwin Utilities (@ErwinUtilities) March 27, 2020

While the CDC recommends everyone to continue practicing social distancing, it advises for small groups in outdoor settings for any social interactions.

“It’s really great just to see people getting out, enjoying the weather, and still staying active and being a part of the community,” Wilkinson said. “We’re excited to bring people to downtown to maybe experience some of the businesses they don’t know exist or just see some things they haven’t paid attention to before.”

