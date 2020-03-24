Stronger Together: Submit your good news stories!

Breaking News
Gov. Lee asks schools to remain closed through late April
News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Here at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, we realize this has been a difficult time for many families in our region.

We thank those health care workers and many others who are on the front lines of this coronavirus pandemic.

With all of the uncertainty, we know one thing is true. Our community is strong and will prevail.

We’ve already heard so many stories from our viewers who have stepped up to help those in need, proving we are stronger together.

E-mail news@wjhl.com and let us know what good deeds you have seen in our community. Please include a photo or video so we can share that good deed with our viewers on-air and on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

