Stronger together: David Crockett wrestling team hosts food drive, delivers food to students in need

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The David Crockett Pioneers remain stronger together; the Pioneer wrestling team hosted a food drive and delivered the donated items to students in need.

News Channel 11 spoke to the president of the Pioneer Wrestling Booster Club, Erin Horton, who said the Pioneer wrestling team collected non-perishable food items throughout the week to give back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are a huge family,” Horton said. “Anyone who knows the Pioneer wrestlers knows that, and we really want to give back to our community that supports us so much throughout our season every season — not just businesses, but families as well.

“We are a lot of heart, and we want to give back to them.”

Horton estimated that the team gathered enough food to “feed several families for several days.”

According to Horton, the wrestlers practiced social distancing during the food distribution.

“Wrestlers are very disciplined, and sometimes it takes a little extra coaching,” Horton said. “It’s tough for us to stay away from each other just like everybody who is a big family that loves each other, but we are practicing social distancing and wearing our gloves.”

