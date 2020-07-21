Stone Mountain Health Services offering COVID-19 testing in Lee County, Va.

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Stone Mountain Health Services has announced they will be offering COVID-19 testing to the community on July 28-29.

According to Stone Mountain, testing will be available at the following locations and times:

Tuesday, July 28: Western Lee County Health Clinic in Ewing, VA – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29: Appalachia Family Health Center in Appalachia , VA – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Testing will be performed by appointment only and will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To reserve a test and receive an appointment time, call 276-299-1659.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.