Stay active: Bristol, Tenn. Parks and Recreation offering online exercise classes

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation closed the Slater Community Center due to COVID-19 concerns, 500 community members who attend weekly exercise classes were left without a way to continue these courses.

The parks and recreation department brainstormed a solution to make these classes available by launching a series of exercise videos and social media activities while the center remains closed.

These courses are available on YouTube and periodically on BTN-TV, which is channel 16 for BTES cable subscribers and channel 192 for Charter and Spectrum subscribers.

Program specialist Becky Olinger leads the first series of 15-minute videos, which include cardio workouts and chair aerobics along with online yoga classes.

News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore spoke to Parks and Recreation Director Terry Napier, who said that while these online classes are available, all city parks continue to remain open with waived fees.

“Exercise is good; exercise is healthy,” Napier said. “Fresh air in your lungs can’t hurt. I’m no doctor, but fresh air in your lungs can’t hurt out here and away from people.

“But again, we’re following the advice of the health department. When they tell us to end it, we’ll end it. We’re not stretching anything.”

Napier urged community members to visit these parks while they can while abiding by the CDC’s guidelines of social distancing and keeping groups small.

“There’s going to be a point — I’m afraid — where we’re going to ask people not to go outside,” Napier said. “So, you know, get a little exercise; get a little sunshine. That may change any day.”

A full list of Bristol, Tenn. city parks is available on the city’s website.

