StateLine Drive-In to host graduation ceremonies for Carter County high schools

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students from Carter County high schools will have graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But don’t consider this a traditional graduation.

The Carter County School System announcing Friday night that Unaka High School, Hampton High School, Cloudland High School and Happy Valley High School will have their graduations at the Stateline Drive-In.

According to the school system, each school will have a parade of vehicles leading into the drive-in.

Each senior student will receive one entry ticket for one vehicle. It’ll be the family’s decision on how many people are in the vehicle. Social distancing will also be followed inside the drive-in.

School officials say each ceremony will include music, speakers, recognition of graduates and photos.

All ceremonies are set to start at 8 pm.

Unaka High School – May 26

Hampton High School – May 28

Cloudland High School – June 2

Happy Valley High School – June 4

