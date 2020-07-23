State officials visit Christian Care Center of Bristol after outbreak of COVID-19 cases

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Christian Care Center of Bristol said there are currently 40 residents with COVID-19 and that five residents are hospitalized.

The updated release Thursday read in part, “The facility is currently not taking admissions at this time to allow our team focus on the care and services at hand while dealing with Covid-19.”

The following is a breakdown of current cases, deaths and recoveries as reported by the Christian Care Center of Bristol:

COVID-19 Active Cases

35 residents in isolation

5 residents hospitalized

13 staff members in quarantine

COVID-19 Recoveries

36 residents and staff recoveries reported (23 residents and 13 staff members)

COVID-19 Deaths

3 residents died in the hospital.

Officials with the Christian Care Center of Bristol said in that release that state officials did visit the site due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and that they reviewed policy and procedures as well as interviewed staff members.

