State of Franklin Healthcare launching TeleHealth services

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Across the country doctors’ offices and healthcare centers are changing how they see patients, including State of Franklin Healthcare.

State of Franklin has launched its TeleHealth services.

TeleHealth and virtual doctors visits are becoming the norm across the country as offices are trying to keep patients safe at home.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in our region, local healthcare facilities are finding new ways to see patients.

“For people who are concerned about COVID related illness, this could be a well check, this could be for patients with chronic diseases where they can have access to us from the comfort of their home,” said CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare, Richard Panek.

All of this can be done through your mobile device or a computer screen as long as it has video and audio.

The cost of a TeleHealth visit is the same as a regular doctor visit.

With a few short clicks, a doctor is right at your fingertips.

“We want access to our patients. We want to see our patients face-to-face. We want to see if they are stable or unstable, and then we want to give them directions on how to care for them,” said Dr. David Moulton, an Internal Medicine Physician at State of Franklin.

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates are launching services via TeleHealth as healthcare facilities are altering ways of care during the #COVID19 pandemic. This is helping patients to #StayAtHome during this time and see health providers. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/eqkN8Ukkm8 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) March 30, 2020

“The TeleHealth appointments are scheduled through the hotline or online, and we have nurses on the phone to assist in signing on and helping in this process,” said Dr. Moulton.

State of Franklin is still seeing patients in their offices but they’re asking people to call first at (423) 794-5500.

“If there’s a patient with a chronic illness that can get exacerbated, where they can get very ill, then we prefer those patients to come in,” said Panek.

“TeleHealth is in many ways the wave of the present now,” explains Jonathan Moorman, Chief of Infectious Disease at ETSU Health and is also on the Governors Task Force for COVID-19.

”We have to offer this to our patients. It’s much safer,” stated Moorman.

State of Franklin is doing COVID-19 testing for their patients.

Those test results are taking around three to nine days to come back.

With new testing becoming available, they are hoping that will speed up the process of getting test results back in a matter of hours.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.