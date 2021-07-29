State Liners vs. River Riders game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Thursday’s baseball game between the Bristol State Liners and the Elizabethton River Riders has been canceled due to COVID-19.

A release from the River Riders stated the game was canceled due to the Appalachian League’s guidelines.

The game will not be rescheduled and the teams will resume their schedules once all necessary testing and contact tracing is complete.

A tweet from the State Liners says the game was canceled after the teams learned of a positive COVID-19 test.

Thursday’s game had been scheduled to start in Bristol at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories