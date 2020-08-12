State data says Sullivan County lags behind the rest of the state in testing efforts

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County’s testing efforts lag behind the rest of the state, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, but officials with the health department say it’s not from a lack of testing.

Metrics from the state show that on August 11, Sullivan County Regional Health Department tested 11,107 residents per capita, the fewest in the state. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, which reports data for the rest of northeast Tennessee, reported the second least number of COVID-19 tests per capita at 14,800 tests per 100,000 residents.

Sullivan County has one of six metro health departments in the state (alongside Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson and Memphis), giving it a health department that operates outside of the umbrella of the state health department.

Mark Moody, the department’s emergency response coordinator, said that the Sullivan County Health Department said that Sullivan County’s testing efforts began at the end of March, and progressed throughout the past several months to give way to regular testing hours in Blountville on Tuesdays and in Piney flats on Wednesdays.

“Although our numbers are a little low, and we would appear to be last so to speak, it does not mean that we’re not doing testing or that people can’t get tested,” Moody said.

The department will be adding additional testing hours at its Kingsport office on Tuesdays.

The Northeast Regional Health Office, for comparison, offers testing from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Friday in Washington County, and other health departments in the region list designated testing times each day during the week for tests.

Moody said that while the department strives to make sure testing is accessible for everyone, officials at the Sullivan County Health Department have urged citizens to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test.

He continued that anywhere from about 75% to 83% of the people who make an appointment show up for their test.

Moody explained that the department chose to administer tests by appointment to maximize the efficiency of the testing process. He said that those who make an appointment spend less time at the health department since pre-registration is completed before they arrive.

He stressed that the Sullivan County Health Department is open to test walk-ins during regular testing hours.

“Anybody that comes we will test them,” Moody said. “We encourage the appointments because that helps, as I said, helps us maintain our efficiency and thruput so you’re not waiting in line for a long, long time.”

Data on the state website indicates that the northeast region of a state as a whole is reporting fewer tests per capita than the rest of the state. Data for the positive test rate by county suggests lower rates of tests that are positive, with Sullivan County reporting the lowest positivity rate per capita at 707 positive tests per 100,000 residents.

