Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Christian Care Center of Bristol, company says it is an ‘isolated occurrence’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Christian Care Center of Bristol said one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Monday, officials with the care center said that that staff member tested positive on June 25 and “has been promptly self-quarantined.”

The release added, “After reviewing the situation with the Sullivan County Health Department officials as well as the facility Medical Director, all facility staff will continue to routinely wear masks and provide protection while delivering services to our residents…As staff are required to wear masks at the facility and are subject to rigorous screening before entering the facility, we remain confident that this is an isolated occurrence.”

No further information was immediately available.

