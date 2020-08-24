Staff member at Lee High School tests positive for COVID-19

JONESVILLE, V.a. (WJHL) — A staff member at Lee High School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Lee County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Brian Austin.

According to Austin, the school system has contacted the LENOWISCO Health District and is in the process of conducting contact tracing.

This marks the second positive COVID-19 case announced within a school system in the LENOWISCO Health District on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the state’s novel coronavirus numbers at 9 a.m. on its website daily.

