Editor’s note: This is the third of four stories logging the events that transpired in March of 2020 as COVID-19 reached the Tri-Cities region. The “COVID-19: Two Years Later” series focuses on patients, public health, school and business closures and how it all impacted the lives of every person in the region in those early days and over the last 24 months.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett went home for spring break on Friday, March 13, 2020, he figured the strange new virus that had reached America might mean students would get a slightly extended time away.

“I thought we would potentially have a closure that would last a couple weeks and then things would improve, we’d be able to get a handle on it as a country, as a community,” Barnett recollected almost exactly two years later, a day before spring break 2022 began.

Callie Weeks, a single mom, changed professions during the pandemic partly due to schooling challenges for her sons. (Photo courtesy Callie Weaks)

Callie Weaks, a single mom with two boys who attend Washington County Schools, had a similar perspective at the end of a March 9-13 week that saw nearly hourly changes ranging from the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament to reports of cases rising in several areas of the country.

“Nobody thought it was going to be a huge deal,” Weaks said. “I mean, we had plans to go to Florida in June and we were like, ‘oh, it’ll be fine, it’s like a cold, everyone’s going to do what they’re supposed to, we’re going to combat this.’ And then it didn’t happen.”

“It” was a huge deal — for parents, teachers, kids, employers, and everyone else whose lives intersect with the K-12 school environment. It’s remained so for two years now through wave after wave of changes.

At the school level, those have ranged from the early pivot to all-virtual learning, through “COVID dashboards” and outbreaks in schools. They’ve included high levels of tension over mask mandates and when to send kids back into the classroom, even resulting in confrontations at school board meetings. Teachers have died of COVID and children have experienced significant learning loss.

“Through this, we knew everything we do is never going to be enough to make sure that students have instruction at home and have what they need,” Barnett said of the past two years.

“So it’s just that constant, ‘okay, today we’ve done this,’ and we couldn’t just rest on it and say, ‘we’ve got a plan in place, it’s a great plan.’

“You plan new and you work the plan. In this case, we had to continue to modify, continue to upgrade, continue to change, to adjust. That wears on a lot of people heavily, but … it’s just where we were, and you had people counting on you. And you had to continue to push and continue to say, ‘all right, this doesn’t work. What can we do?'”

South Side School teacher Nancy Miles works with her elementary schoolers in an all-virtual class at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

At the family level, parents have combined the juggling act of work and child care. They’ve dealt with fears about the virus and how it might impact them or their children. And quite a few, like Weaks, have undergone significant life transformations, changing careers or dropping out of the workforce entirely.

And like Barnett, Weaks said plans have had to shift.

“It was just immediately fear of ‘what are we going to do? How is this going to affect our lives?’” Weaks said. “And then it didn’t go away. So even in this past two years, it’s just been a constant, ‘what is the next step here?’”

Beware the ides of March

COVID-19’s impact had moved fast that week that ended Friday, March 13, and it would continue to over the next couple of days. By the ides of March, a Sunday, Barnett realized the 8,000-student system’s leadership had best beware and be ready.

Johnson City Schools’ superintendent Steve Barnett.

He sent an email to his central office staff and principals that morning. “Those of us who are in town, we better do this work to be ready just in case,” Barnett said. “We can’t just cancel school. We have to do everything we can to be able to provide school at the level that we can and then to work to improve on that.”

Barnett said administrators spent their spring break week socially distanced but at work in the central office. Johnson City had focused a lot on technology and each student from seventh grade up had a device. Within a couple of weeks, students were back “in school,” albeit virtually, and the system’s “wraparound services” like food and childcare were up and running within the constraints of COVID restrictions.

Transportation and foodservice employees delivered meals. Teachers did the best they could teaching remotely from home. Barnett kept pushing the system’s leadership: “Let’s keep getting better. Let’s keep working harder. Let’s keep refining what we do. Find out what works and keep using that. What doesn’t work, stop and switch gears.”

But that mid-March COVID tsunami had changed everything. People were losing jobs by the hundreds. Barnett said the thought of students not getting the services they needed, usually those with fewer resources at home, might have eaten at him the most.

“You’re in a pandemic where somebody might lose a job, and where are they, are they at home? Did they move in with family in another state?”

Barnett said that worry moved school principals to go find kids and try to ensure they weren’t slipping through the cracks.

“How many hotspots can we get in the hands of our students?” he remembers wondering.

“And do they really work effectively in the part of town that students live in? Do they have a device? Can they even use that? Are you living with your guardian who’s maybe a grandparent or maybe not a native English speaker, and working through all that?”

‘It was a cluster’

Parents who had jobs, like Weaks, had to try and figure out what to do with kids who were at home — in her case, two boys in middle and late elementary school.

School, pandemic style, for Callie Weaks’s two sons and their cousins. (Photo courtesy Callie Weaks)

Weaks worked in retail management at the time. Her parents live near her and along with the issue of childcare, she said she grappled with concerns about her family’s health.

“Going into that world and being the only person that was (out) – my parents live near me, my children weren’t going anywhere, so I was the only one responsible for bringing this sickness,” she said. “So that pressure of ‘do I want to continue working and have anxiety all the time and not be able to perform where I need to?’ I mean it was a cluster.”

School was a big part of the issue. Weaks’s boys were trying to learn from home and dealing with the emotional trauma of isolation and, in her view, minimal guidance from teachers.

“If they don’t have that interaction and someone guiding them through it – a lot of times we had to screenshot things, we had to screen record because they’d say that it wasn’t done properly or it wasn’t done at all,” she said.

“I had to be over it, my mom had to be over it, double-check everything. ‘Yes, I’m watching them do the work and you’re saying they’re not doing it.’ So it was just a constant stress in all ways, and I think it really took a toll on them to not be able to process that and have no life outside of their home.”

Meanwhile, Weaks was walking a knife-edge with her job. She said traditional retail work doesn’t allow for extended absences — “three strikes you’re out, or whatever that policy is.”

She knew she couldn’t just leave the workforce as her family’s sole breadwinner, but Weaks knew the traditional job was untenable for her and her family. So with the boys in the first full COVID school year of 2020-21 and the twists and turns from that continuing, she pursued a real estate license and moved into that profession in April 2021.

“For me, that was independence to make sure that my children were taken care of and I can work from home,” she said. She said she’s had to work from home countless times since then.

“To control my future for my children, for my financial stability was why I made that decision. It was very hard to make that decision, and with the fear of ‘my paycheck’s not coming in.’ I am responsible for surviving, like it is my duty, I have to take it into my hands, and I will do it.”

“And I’ve accomplished it. It was terrifying but I did it, and now it’s a whole different world.”

What cost to kids?

Barnett said the system’s biggest “win” in the spring quarter of 2020 was the result of secondary-level teachers having several years of training and practice in technology and every kid having a device.

“It wasn’t like in-person, but it was effective for many of our students — not all of our students. But I think that was a win. I think that we were able to have continued to challenge students.”

But students lacked the external motivator of actual grades, meaning there was no stick for those that needed more than the carrot of feeling a sense of accomplishment. Barnett also said having teachers teaching from classrooms — those who were comfortable doing so — instead of from home could have helped some.

From sixth grade down, the blow was even greater, he said. Academic coaches prepared good packets for students to take home, and there was some remote instruction for elementary schoolers.

Johnson City schools’ fourth-grader Brynn Reading discusses the pros and cons of remote learning in August 2020.

“That works for families that can do that,” Barnett said. “The hard part is you have a family that doesn’t have the Wi-Fi or the computer access or internet access at their home.”

Even for families with the best resources, students were negatively impacted, Barnett said. School systems are now getting back hard data that show learning loss was “huge,” in some cases.

“You’ve got to have that teacher there to teach it and observe that instruction and work back through. What do you understand, what do you not understand? Let’s take what you’ve learned and let’s build on that.”

From her perspective, Weaks saw a school system that didn’t seem to have a great plan.

“They did the best that they could, but I don’t feel like they modified it,” she said. “There was a lot that went into it and we had a lot of bumps, but in the scheme of things I don’t feel like there was a lot of communication.”

For his part, Barnett said he tries not to dwell on what could have been.

“I try to focus on what I can control. I know how hard we all worked,” he said. “Support staff, teachers, principals, supervisors. I feel those memories of how hard everyone worked and how much everyone cared … I feel a sense of pride for our profession and how hard Johnson City Schools worked to provide the best outcomes possible.”

One thing Barnett and Weaks agree on is the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on children. In addition to hiring additional teachers with some of the federal money that’s flowed to the system, Barnett said dollars will go to non-academic support.

“Mental health services, we’ve been able to increase where needed in our schools,” Barnett said. “That’s so important for our students and also for our staff that they have that support as provided through Frontier Health and our partnership, but also our school counselors.”

Weaks hopes people won’t push aside the effect the past two years have had on children. She said academic setbacks weren’t the only issue for her sons and other children she knows.

“We didn’t grow up dealing with something like that. We didn’t have to stay home, we didn’t have a pandemic happen, so I think the stress from a child’s standpoint as they’re developing emotionally, they also have that on top of everything. I think it was very difficult for, especially my kids, to be stuck – they have no interaction, they’re going into a whole new system of learning.”

When Barnett spoke inside his office Thursday, the Johnson City Schools had one current COVID case. Seven weeks earlier they had 426. He was ready for a non-working spring break and a normal return to the classroom a week later.

“I hope and pray that this is a situation where we’re going to continue to move forward, next year we have school and continue to make up for that lost time that occurred in spring of 2020.”