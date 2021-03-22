Spokesperson: TDH to announce expansion of vaccine eligibility Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials are expected to expand eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian said the agency will hold a media briefing on Monday to discuss the next steps of the state’s vaccination plan.

Tennessee is currently distributing the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions — including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy — as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.

Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration.

Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions.