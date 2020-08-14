Spokesperson: Employee at Chili’s in Kingsport tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An employee at the Chili’s Grill & Bar in Kingsport has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson told News Channel 11.

According to a statement from a Chili’s Grill & Bar spokesperson, the company learned on Wednesday, August 12 that a team member had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kingsport location.

“As a result, we immediately followed our safety protocol per local regulations and CDC Guidelines, and excluded the Team Member from work,” the spokesperson said. “We also thoroughly deep-clean and disinfected the restaurant as the safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority.”

Chili’s says it will continue to follow for “enhanced cleaning procedures.”

To learn more about Chili’s safety and health guidelines for reopening dining rooms and providing to-go meals, click here.

No further information about the positive case was released.

