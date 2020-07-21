Spokesperson: Elizabethton Walgreens closed temporarily after employee tested positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Walgreens at 214 Broad Street in Elizabethton closed temporarily after officials say they were informed that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Walgreens spokesperson, the store temporarily closed on Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17 for comprehensive cleanings.

A spokesperson said the store closed for about 4-5 hours during both cleanings and reopened the same day.

In the release, the company said that when they are notified of a confirmed or presumed COVID-19 case, Walgreens takes swift action to meet health guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, OSHA and public health officials.

“Walgreens is committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers, so cleanings sometimes require temporarily closing a store, in which case customers can visit a nearby location for their prescription and shopping needs,” the spokesperson said.

No other information was released.

