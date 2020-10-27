Spokesperson: Class quarantined at Liberty Bell Middle School, 3 others moved to remote due to lack of teachers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An entire class has been quarantined due to COVID-19 at Liberty Bell Middle School, while three others have been sent home to receive remote instruction due to a lack of teachers available at the school.

According to Johnson City Schools Public Information Officer Collin Brooks, contact tracing is occurring at the school Tuesday morning.

Brooks said it is unclear whether the class is being quarantined due to a positive case among the students or teachers.

Brooks said the lack of available teachers led JCS to the decision that it would be best to send the other three classes home to participate in remote learning.

The numbers posted on the JCS COVID-19 Dashboard do not accurately reflect the actual known cases at Liberty Bell as of Tuesday morning, according to Brooks.

As of Monday night, the dashboard reported 44 students in quarantine and 10 in isolation. Four faculty members were in quarantine and three were in isolation.

Brooks told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that the actual number of students and faculty in quarantine now exceeds those numbers.

There is no plan to move the entire school back to remote learning as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Brooks.

Brooks said the results of contact tracing will be announced later on Tuesday and any decisions going forward will be released.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.