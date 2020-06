ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Officials in the Town of Abingdon are wanting people to know Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

The following is from an email provided by a town spokesperson:

“Town Hall will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020, due to a possible COVID-19 incident. We apologize for the inconvenience.“

There is no word on what the “possible COVID-19 incident” is at this time.

