Speedway Children’s Charities seeking donations through virtual means amid pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since its inception in 1996, Speedway Children’s Charities have given nearly $14 million to children’s organizations across the area.

Last year, Speedway Children’s Charities helped 103 children’s organizations across our region with gifts totaling more than $920,000.

Now, the group is asking for your help.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, race fans will head to Bristol Motor Speedway Wednesday for the 2020 All-Star Race.

Many Speedway Children’s Charities fundraising events that would have taken place are canceled due to the pandemic, but you can still be part of helping kids in the area.

You can make a donation to Speedway Children’s Charities by texting the word “KIDS WIN” to 44321.

You can also make a donation via the Speedway Children’s Charities website.

