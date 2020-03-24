Speech therapist with access to Big Stone Gap rehab facility tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A rehabilitation facility in Big Stone Gap informed residents and family members that a speech therapist with limited access to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter from American Healthcare, LLC, a third-party speech therapist that was contracted by the Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap facility was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The letter says the temperature of the therapist had been checked upon entry and exit of the facility’s buildings in accordance to protocol that has been followed since March 14.

The letter also says that the therapist was last on-site on March 19 and had a normal temperature at the time. The therapist did not display any symptoms of illness on March 19, according to the letter.

American Healthcare says no residents or employees at any of the 18 facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and no symptoms have been displayed from either residents or staff.

American Healthcare also says they are coordinating closely with both state and local health officials to take appropriate precautions.

Residents and staff will be monitored in a more diligent manner following this case, according to American Healthcare.

In-person social and family visitations had already been restricted at American Healthcare facilities, and the letter says that protocol will continue.

If you have any further questions regarding care at the Heritage Hall facility, please call 276-523-3000.