Southwest Virginia’s September COVID death rate triple the state average

COVID-19 deaths adjusted for population are three times higher in Southwest Virginia than statewide so far in September.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginians have died from COVID-19 at triple the statewide rate so far in September, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

For the nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area of Southwest Virginia, VDH reported 208 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new hospitalizations and two new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.

The new case totals sent the region’s seven-day “community spread” rate to 605 new cases per 100,000 population — double Virginia’s rate of 303.

September COVID-19 deaths for the region are 9.7 per 100,000 population. The state rate is 3.2.

The region accounts for just 3.4% of the state’s population, but its 28 September COVID deaths represent 10.1% of the state’s 276 total.

The highest death rate regionally for the month has been in Scott County, at 23.2 deaths per 100,000 population.

Reported hospitalizations for September are 67% higher than the state average — 26.6 per 100,000 population regionally compared to 15.9 statewide.

Washington County has the highest hospitalization rate in the state over the course of the pandemic, and in September (including Bristol) it has been 39.7 per 100,000.

VDH reported 614,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 14.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 814,738.

VDH reports there have been 10,230 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,000 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (8 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,945 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,293 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County – 3,014 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 422 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (8 new cases)

Russell County – 2,975 cases / 143 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (27 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 2,450 cases / 151 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (19 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,673 cases / 234 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (21 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,758 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (15 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 6,348 cases / 489 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (34 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 4,176 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 114 deaths (37 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

