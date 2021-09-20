Southwest Virginia’s per capita COVID deaths triple the state rate for September

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate stayed steady over the weekend and remains more than double that of the state as a whole.

Region records nine new COVID deaths over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s News Channel 11 viewing area has seen triple the population-adjusted COVID-19 deaths in September that the state of Virginia has as a whole, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

VDH reported nine new COVID deaths in the nine-county region over the weekend.

The department also reported 587 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Southwest Virginia and 14 new hospitalizations.

The new deaths due to the virus were reported as follows: one new death in Bristol, two new deaths in Russell County, two new deaths in Smyth County, three new deaths in Washington County and one new death in Wise County.

Washington County, Bristol and Smyth County accounted for nine of the 14 new hospitalizations.

The region’s COVID community spread rate — new weekly cases per 100,000 population — soared last week and has been more than double Virginia’s as a whole since Sept. 14. Two weeks ago it was running roughly 60% higher than the state rate.

Monday it stood at 620, compared to a statewide rate of 294.

VDH reported 627,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 18.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 836,140.

VDH reports there have been 10,388 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,068 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (26 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 2,057 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (20 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,358 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (32 new cases)

Lee County – 3,159 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (52 new cases)

Norton – 443 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (7 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Russell County – 3,171 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (85 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 2,559 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (44 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,856 cases / 240 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (78 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 5,010 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (100 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 6,587 cases / 507 hospitalizations / 124 deaths (92 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 4,364 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 116 deaths (51 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

The Tennessee Department of Health reports new COVID-19 data daily on weekday afternoons.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.