Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate drops slightly; remains 2x above state average

New COVID case rates dropped slightly in both Southwest Virginia and Virginia Wednesday. Southwest Virginia’s rate is 2.5 times the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate declined slightly Wednesday but remains well above its level of earlier this month and two-and-a-half times the state’s rate.

Two new COVID deaths also were reported in Buchanan and Tazewell counties, and one net new hospitalization.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 152 net new cases Wednesday in the nine-county region. That included negative five new cases for Scott County.

But Scott County’s rolling seven-day average of 334 new cases per 100,000 population remained above the region’s rate of 316, and far above Virginia’s rate of 128. The state and region both saw declines Wednesday.

During the delta variant wave of COVID-19, 2.7 times as many Southwest Virginians have died from the virus compared to Virginians overall.

Southwest Virginia has seen a small surge in new case rates the past 10 days or so, and that rate is still nearly 50% higher than it was Nov. 15.

The highest rate by far is in Dickenson County, at 789, with neighboring Buchanan County next highest at 419. All nine counties (Bristol and Norton’s averages are included in Washington and Wise counties) have rates above 225.

The region’s rates have been more than double Virginia’s for more than two months now, and that has resulted in COVID death and hospitalization rates far higher than the state’s as well.

Since Sept. 1, the region has recorded 86 COVID deaths per 100,000 population, 2.7 times the statewide rate of 32.

Hospitalizations for the period total 176 per 100,000 in the region and 69 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 709,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 24.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 960,691.

VDH reports there have been 12,253 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Tuesday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,375 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (11 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,767 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,917 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 3,891 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (10 new cases)

Norton – 645 cases / 33 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 4,066 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (10 new cases)

Scott County – 3,385 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (-5 cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,131 cases / 329 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (15 new cases, -1 hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 6,002 cases / 224 hospitalizations / 116 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,969 cases / 636 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (31 new cases)

Wise County – 5,743 cases / 233 hospitalizations / 130 deaths (30 new cases)

