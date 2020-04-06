Southwest Virginia Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company employee tests positive for COVID-19

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – An employee of the Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company in Glade Spring has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to plant manager Sam Cassell, local health authorities alerted the company about the positive test.

A release from the company stated the employee was last at the facility on March 30.

The employee has been in self-quarantine since then.

You can read the full letter from Utility Trailer below.

