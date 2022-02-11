RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 community spread rate continued a slow decline Friday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 429 new cases in the nine-county region.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 remained at a level more than triple the statewide rate. Southwest Virginia’s rate is now 1,124 compared to a rate of 355 in Virginia. The Omicron variant arrived slightly later in the rural region but rates have persisted at a higher level since peaking several weeks ago.

COVID death reporting is a lagging indicator, and new reported Southwest Virginia COVID deaths are much higher in February than they were last month — likely as deaths that occurred in January are reported.

COVID-19 death reports have increased sharply in February as death certificates are finalized from people who died earlier in the Omicron surge, which began in earnest in Southwest Virginia at the beginning of January. So far in February, the region has recorded an average of 3.4 deaths per day compared to 2.1 per day in January.

Two new deaths were reported Friday — one each in Russell County and Wise County.

Wise County (including Norton) currently has the highest spread rate at 1,514, followed by Smyth at 1,379 and Tazewell at 1,242. Tazewell County recorded 145 new cases Friday, by far the most of any locality in the region.

Southwest Virginia is at one of its highest seven-day COVID death rates per 100,000 of the pandemic, at 11.5. Virginia reported deaths are also near their highest levels and began spiking about a week before Southwest Virginia’s in line with the earlier arrival of Omicron in other parts of the state.

Vaccination rates in Southwest Virginia remain far below state levels.

The pandemic-long death rate for Southwest Virginia is nearly double the state’s rate.

No new COVID hospitalizations were reported Friday.

Southwest Virginia’s population remains far less vaccinated than the state’s as a whole. More than 70% of Virginians overall are fully vaccinated compared to fewer than half of Southwest Virginians. Almost a third of Virginians have received a booster dose compared to barely more than a fifth of Southwest Virginians.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,142,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 11.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,602,691.

VDH reports there have been 14,499 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 11.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,154 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (17 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,379 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (16 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,079 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County – 5,837 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (47 new cases)

Norton – 1,204 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 6,393 cases / 185 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (45 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 5,355 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (32 new cases)

Smyth County – 8,042 cases / 371 hospitalizations / 145 deaths (50 new cases)

Tazewell County – 9,419 cases / 252 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (145 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 13,015 cases / 728 hospitalizations / 198 deaths (61 new cases)

Wise County – 9,474 cases / 285 hospitalizations / 167 deaths (75 new cases, 1 new death)

