Southwest Virginia reports spate of new COVID hospitalizations over weekend

A spate of new reported COVIDhospitalizations in Southwest Virginia over the weekend sent the region’s weekly COVID hospitalization rate to four times that of Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates continued easing downward in Southwest Virginia over the weekend, but the region reported almost three dozen new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend.

The region also reported 309 new COVID-19 cases over the three reporting days, as well as nine new deaths.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show the 35 hospitalizations reported in the nine-county region pushed its population-adjusted new hospitalization rate to four times the state average.

New reported COVID deaths have been reported at more than double the rate in Southwest Virginia than statewide the past week.

(Data reporting lags somewhat, and the new hospitalizations likely occurred at a somewhat earlier date, as did the state numbers.)

The region’s new case rate per 100,000 dropped slightly over the weekend but remained more than double the state’s rate, as it has for more than a month.

Its seven-day rate of new reported COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 is also more than double the state average.

Almost 20 new hospitalizations per 100,000 population were reported over the past seven days in News Channel 11’s Southwest Virginia viewing area. That compares to 5.9 statewide in the commonwealth over the same period.

The bulk of the new hospitalizations were reported in Washington and Smyth counties, with Washington reporting 16 and Smyth 10.

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate has been twice as high as Virginia’s for more than a month now.

The region’s seven-day new case rate reached a level double that of the state on Sept. 15 and has remained at least twice as high as the state rate ever since.

It has also been higher than Northeast Tennessee’s rate for a month now.

As of Friday, Southwest Virginia’s percentage of people with at least one dose of COVID vaccine had fallen to 20% behind the statewide rate. That percentage was 68.7% statewide, 48.7% in Southwest Virginia.

Locally, it was highest in Washington County at 53%.

Statewide, VDH reported 675,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 18.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 907,882.

VDH reports there have been 11,346 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,235 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (13 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 2,326 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (17 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,575 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 3,639 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (34 new cases)

Norton – 553 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (9 new cases)

Russell County – 3,672 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (17 new cases)

Scott County – 3,038 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (47 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,717 cases / 282 hospitalizations / 113 deaths (39 new cases, 10 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 5,579 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (28 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,402 cases / 571 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (47 new cases, 16 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 5,098 cases / 226 hospitalizations / 125 deaths (51 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.