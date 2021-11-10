Southwest Virginia reports five new COVID deaths, case rate remains flat

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rate is higher than it was at the beginning of November and still far higher than the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate remained higher than it was at the beginning of the month Wednesday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 108 new cases across the nine-county region.

VDH also reported five new deaths, including two in Scott County and one each in Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell counties.

Buchanan, Russell and Tazewell, all part of the Cumberland Plateau Health District, have been hit particularly hard by COVID deaths the past several weeks.

Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID death rate is nearly 3 times higher than the state’s rate.

Recent COVID hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia continue to run more than triple the state rate.

The region has fallen nearly 20% behind the state in the percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID.

Buchanan’s seven-day rate of new COVID deaths per 100,000 is 28, which is four times the regional average of 6.9 and nearly 12 times the state’s average of 2.4.

Since the beginning of October, 21 people in the county of just 21,000 have died of COVID.

Buchanan also has had one of the highest rolling seven-day case rates in the country recently. With 13 new cases reported Wednesday, Buchanan’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 was 533.

Three other counties had rates above 300, including Russell (354), Wise (341) and Dickenson (335).

Virginia’s statewide rate was unchanged from Tuesday and stood at 107. Tazewell County is the closest Southwest Virginia locality to that mark, at 153 new weekly cases per 100,000.

Three new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday — one each in Buchanan, Russell and Scott counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 696,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 10.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 939,783.

VDH reports there have been 11,979 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Tuesday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,313 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,604 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 70 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,726 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (14 new cases)

Lee County – 3,766 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (10 new cases)

Norton – 611 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 3,881 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,243 cases / 171 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 4,999 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (12 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,821 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 113 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,769 cases / 624 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (14 new cases)

Wise County – 5,556 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (13 new cases)

