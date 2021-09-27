Southwest Virginia reports 553 new COVID cases over weekend – case rate still more than double state’s average

COVID-19 new case rates continue to be reported at more than double the state average in Southwest Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Monday reported 553 new COVID-19 cases in the nine counties of News Channel 11’s viewing area, as well as 10 new hospitalizations and seven new deaths.

The region’s community spread rate of 559 new weekly cases per 100,000 population is now 2.2 times higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 254.

Current COVID-19 spread rates in Lee and Smyth counties are among the 100 highest nationally among counties.

The rate is highest in Lee and Smyth counties, at 888 in Lee and 863 in Smyth. According to a regularly updated New York Times analysis, that puts both counties in the top 100 nationally for spread rate.

The new reported hospitalizations included two each in Tazewell, Buchanan and Smyth counties as well as in Norton, and one each in Scott and Wise counties.

Two new deaths were reported in Russell County and one each in Norton and Washington, Buchanan, Dickenson and Tazewell counties.

Since Sept. 1, Southwest Virginia has reported new COVID hospitalizations at twice the population adjusted average as the state — 62.2 per 100,000 compared to 31.6.

Hospitalizations have been reported at nearly triple the rate of the state recently.

The 65 deaths from COVID in the region equals 22.4 per 100,000 population, which is nearly triple the state’s 8.4 per 100,000 (718 total deaths).

VDH reported 642,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 27.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 857,852

VDH reports there have been 10,625 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,137 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (21 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,123 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (27 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,415 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,367 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (74 new cases)

Norton – 486 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (4 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Russell County – 3,304 cases / 146 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (47 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 2,678 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (46 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 4,116 cases / 247 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (77 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 5,247 cases / 213 hospitalizations / 86 deaths (86 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 6,832 cases / 529 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (100 new cases, 1 new death)

Wise County – 4,550 cases / 213 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (51 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

