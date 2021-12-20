Southwest Virginia new COVID case rate down 19% in 2 weeks, state rate up 45%

New COVID case rates have increased 45% statewide in Virginia the past two weeks while declining 19% in hard-hit Southwest Virginia. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia remained mostly flat over the weekend even as the Commonwealth’s overall average continued a steady increase, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The nine-county region reported 315 new cases Saturday through Monday, sending its seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population to 340 from 332 Friday.

The state rate continued rising closer to the region’s, increasing 19% from 226 to 270. Virginia’s overall rate has risen 45% in just the past two weeks, while Southwest Virginia’s has dropped 19% during the same period.

The hangover in deaths and hospitalizations from Southwest Virginia’s much higher rates has not yet abated, though. Those numbers tend to lag case numbers by several weeks.

The region reported 12 new hospitalizations and six new deaths over the weekend.

Over the past week, its deaths per 100,000 are at 7.9, nearly quadruple the state rate of 2.1.

The new deaths included three in Smyth County and one each in Bristol, Tazewell County and Wise County.

Washington and Tazewell counties each reported three new hospitalizations. Norton and Bristol each reported one, as did Russell, Scott, Smyth and Wise counties.

Southwest Virginia’s vaccination uptake continued to fall further behind the state’s over the weekend. Virginia added 0.2% of its population to the fully vaccinated column, reach 67%, while Southwest Virginia inched up just 0.1% to 46.8%.

Statewide, VDH reported 749,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 20.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,023,698.

VDH reports there have been 12,694 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,610 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 2,986 cases / 171 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (17 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,125 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 4,041 cases / 146 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 720 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 4,465 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (34 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 3,642 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,466 cases / 347 hospitalizations / 134 deaths (32 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 6,488 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (42 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 8,835 cases / 691 hospitalizations / 168 deaths (82 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 6,286 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (39 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

