Southwest Virginia health districts to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those 16–64 with underlying medical conditions

(WJHL) — All three health districts in Southwest Virginia and their community partners will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 16–64 years old who have underlying medical conditions on Monday.

This includes the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health districts.

“Those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions have been part of Phase 1b,” Dr. Karen Shelton, health director, said in a release Friday. “However, we have not yet had sufficient vaccine to open to this population. With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population. We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”

Health officials say frontline essential workers and those 65 and older will still be prioritized.

Health department clinics and many community partners are working off the pre-registration list to contact eligible individuals for appointments. To pre-register, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with registration.

The health districts encourage those with specific medical concerns or conditions to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.