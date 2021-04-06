Southwest Virginia health districts open COVID-19 vaccinations to those 16 and older

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The three health districts that cover far Southwest Virginia are moving to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination, which will allow those 16 and older to get vaccinated.

The Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health districts will move to the new vaccination phase on Wednesday.

“The transition to Phase 2 means that all residents of far Southwest Virginia age 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Karen Shelton, health director, said in a news release. “We are overjoyed to make this transition and be able to vaccinate all of our adult population. Vaccination is our best way out of this pandemic and back toward normal life.”

Shelton said the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

To find vaccine appointments, visit vaccinefinder.org or your local health district’s website: