Southwest Virginia COVID spread rate has surpassed Northeast Tennessee’s

Southwest Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in September at a rate 73 percent higher than the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — With 215 new reported cases Tuesday, Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 community spread rate stayed steady at a rate more than double the state average, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

VDH also reported eight new COVID hospitalizations and one death in the nine-county region Tuesday. The death was in Scott County.

The community spread rate is 623 new weekly cases per 100,000 population. Virginia’s statewide rate is 290. Northeast Tennessee’s rate, which was about double Southwest Virginia’s early this month, has fallen to 594.

Washington County (including Bristol) has the lowest rate in the region at 496, while Russell and Lee are highest at 786 and 768, respectively.

The region’s reported COVID deaths through September are nearly triple the statewide rate, adjusted for population. The hospitalization rate is close to double the state’s this month.

VDH reported 630,007 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 21.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 839,475.

VDH reports there have been 10,432 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,074 cases /147 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (6 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 2,060 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,367 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (9 new cases)

Lee County – 3,194 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 451 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (8 new cases)

Russell County – 3,184 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 2,577 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 3,891 cases / 240 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (35 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,034 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 6,615 cases / 508 hospitalizations / 124 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 4,400 cases / 210 hospitalizations / 116 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

The Tennessee Department of Health reports new COVID-19 data daily on weekday afternoons.

