Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 death, hospitalization rate remains more than double state average

New COVID case rates rose slightly in Southwest Virginia and have been more than double the state rate for two months now.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates rose slightly Wednesday as 159 new cases were reported across the nine-county region, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday.

The nine-county region’s rolling seven-day new case rate rose to 229 per 100,000 people, up from 221 Monday and remained at more than double Virginia’s overall rate.

The state rate dropped slightly from 107 to 104.

The highest county rates regionally is in Dickenson County, at 454.

Russell and Buchanan counties are at 350 and 347, respectively, and Wise County is at 300.

Seven new hospitalizations were reported in the region. That included two in Tazewell County and one each in Buchanan, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise counties.

Scott County reported the region’s only new COVID death on Tuesday.

The region’s COVID hospitalization and death rates continued to run at well more than double the state’s, in the case of hospitalizations, and more than triple in the case of deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths per 100,000 was 7.3 in Southwest Virginia and 2.3 statewide.

The average of new hospitalizations was 7.9 in Southwest Virginia, 3.1 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 701,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 16.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 947,271.

VDH reports there have been 12,109 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Monday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,327 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (-1 new case)

Buchanan County – 2,664 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,777 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (17 new cases)

Lee County – 3,796 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 631 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (9 new cases)

Russell County – 3,963 cases / 161 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 3,290 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 death)

Smyth County – 5,039 cases / 322 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,879 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 114 deaths (11 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 7,842 cases / 628 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 5,650 cases / 232 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

