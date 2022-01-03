Southwest Virginia COVID rate highest since late September — up 49% in a week

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate has climbed 49% in a week, though it’s still far below the statewide average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COIVD-19’s Omicron variant sent Southwest Virginia’s new case rate to its highest level since late September over the weekend, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population reached 522, which is up 49% from a week ago.

The rural nine-county region is beginning to follow the steep rise that began in other parts of the state a little less than two weeks ago. Virginia’s overall rate reached 1,090 Monday and had more than doubled in a week, from 517 Dec. 27.

The highest rates regionally are in Tazewell and Wise counties, at 687 and 662, respectively.

The Omicron variant has sent the statewide COVID-19 hospitalization soaring.

Virginia’s seven-day hospitalization rate has reached record levels and continued to climb through Sunday. As of Monday the seven-day rate stood at 23.9 new hospitalizations per 100,000, compared to 10.7 in Southwest Virginia.

The region’s hospitalization and death rates have far exceeded the state’s for more of the period since August.

The Omicron variant is thought to be less severe in terms of illness and death, with effects on unvaccinated people still expected to be worse.

Smyth County became Southwest Virginia’s second county to reach a 50% rate of fully vaccinated over the weekend, but the region’s rate of 47.3% is far below the statewide rate of 67.7%.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID vaccination rate remains far below Virginia and U.S. averages.

The VDH reported seven new COVID-19-related hospitalizations throughout Southwest Virginia over the weekend.

According to state data, these hospitalizations were reported out of Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties, with one each, and Tazewell County recorded three new hospitalizations due to the virus.

Tazewell also recorded one new death due to the novel coronavirus, as did Russell County, bringing Monday’s total new deaths to two in the region.

Statewide, VDH reported 835,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 3.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,160,703.

VDH reports there have been 13,038 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,758 cases / 202 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (40 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,130 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (20 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,240 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (18 new cases)

Lee County – 4,173 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (27 new cases)

Norton – 778 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (10 new cases)

Russell County – 4,689 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (48 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,831 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (57 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,709 cases / 355 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (51 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 6,975 cases / 236 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (72 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 9,239 cases / 702 hospitalizations / 178 deaths (109 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 6,658 cases / 260 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (74 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.