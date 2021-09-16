Southwest Virginia COVID community spread rate now higher than all but three states – Virginia ranks #28

A COVID case surge has brought the case rate in Southwest Virginia up by 46% in the past eight days. The state has risen just 9% during the same period.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 339 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

That brings the region’s seven-day community spread rate to 660 new cases per 100,000 population. According to the New York Times only West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky have higher statewide rates right now.

The rate is up 46% over the past eight days and is more than double Virginia’s statewide rate of 300 — which ranks 28th-highest among the states. Virginia’s rate is up just 9% over the past eight days.

Norton reported one fewer case than previously reported, bringing Thursday to a net gain of 338 cases across the nine-county viewing area.

Four deaths were reported — Bristol, Dickenson, Russell and Washington counties each reported a single death due to the virus.

The region saw a rise of 12 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Five of those were in Washington County, which has the highest rate of hospitalization in the state over the entirety of the pandemic.

During September, the region’s hospitalization rate is 79% higher than the state’s — 34.5 per 100,000 population compared to 19.3.

VDH reported 619,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 16.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 822,985.

VDH reports there have been 10,310 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,025 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (12 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 2,024 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,307 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,078 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (31 new cases)

Norton – 432 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (-1 case)

Russell County – 3,052 cases / 144 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (52 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 2,498 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (28 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,754 cases / 236 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (35 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 4,857 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (50 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 6,445 cases / 501 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (46 new cases, 5 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 4,276 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (67 new cases)

