Southwest Virginia COVID case rate up 21% in past week — highest since Oct. 20

A COVID case spike this week has Southwest Virginia’s 7-day rolling average up 22% over a week earlier.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate has spiked by 22% in the past week to its highest level since Oct. 20, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Thursday.

A day after 209 new cases were reported across the nine-county rural region Wednesday, an additional 217 net cases were reported Thursday. Scott County recorded 49 new cases.

That put the rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population at 299. It was 246 a week ago and just 229 on Tuesday.

This graphic illustrates how sharp the recent rise in COVID case rate has been in Southwest Virginia.

The statewide rate increased slightly, from 117 to 120. The gap between the region’s rate and the state’s is now 2.5 times — the largest it has been during the delta variant period.

An additional three COVID hospitalizations were reported regionally — two in Tazewell County and one in Wise County — as well as one new death each in Smyth and Washington counties.

The region continues to post death and hospitalization rates far above the state averages over the course of the delta variant surge. Since Sept. 1, COVID deaths per 100,000 are 81 in the region and 30 statewide.

Hospitalizations during that period are 171 per 100,000 in the region to 70 statewide.

Case rates in Dickenson and Scott counties are more than five times the CDC’s level for “high transmission.”

The recent surge has pushed Scott and Dickenson counties above the 500 community spread rate, with Dickenson at 594 and Scott now at 515. Buchanan (386), Russell (376) and Wise (329) all are above 300.

Washington County, including Bristol, has the lowest current rate in the region at 162.

Statewide, VDH reported 704,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 18.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 951,698.

VDH reports there have been 12,152 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Wednesday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,342 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (5 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,693 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (14 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,822 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (18 new cases)

Lee County – 3,833 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (11 new cases)

Norton – 637 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (-1 case)

Russell County – 4,006 cases / 161 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (28 new cases)

Scott County – 3,362 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (49 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,080 cases / 325 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,934 cases / 223 hospitalizations / 114 deaths (27 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 7,879 cases / 629 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Wise County – 5,694 cases / 234 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (30 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

