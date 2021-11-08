Southwest Virginia COVID case rate stuck in neutral, 2.4X state average

The new COVID case rate rose over the weekend in Southwest Virginia and remains 2.4 times the state’s average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases ticked up over the past week and remain 2.4 times the state average according to weekend data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 increased over the weekend to 246 regionally, compared to 105 across the commonwealth. 226 new cases were reported in the nine-county area.

VDH also reported seven new deaths regionally — three in Tazewell County, two in Buchanan County and one each in Russell and Scott counties.

Buchanan County’s new case rate has increased to nearly 700 per 100,000 over the past several days, putting it among the highest in the nation. Wise County is the only other county with a rate higher than 300, and is at 360.

The region reported six net new hospitalizations — four in Russell County, two in Buchanan County, one each in Scott County and Bristol, and a net of negative two in Tazewell County.

The region’s population-adjusted hospitalization and death rates remain close to triple the state rate in the case of deaths and more than triple in the case of hospitalizations.

Those seven-day rates per 100,000 are 14.2 hospitalizations and 6.2 deaths regionally, compared to 4.1 hospitalizations and 2.4 deaths statewide.

The region’s vaccination rate is more than 20% behind the state’s for those with at least one dose and nearly that far behind for people fully vaccinated.

Statewide, VDH reported 694,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 8.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 936,928.

VDH reports there have been 11,915 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Friday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,306 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 2,577 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (37 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,703 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 3,755 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (7 new cases)

Norton – 604 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (10 new cases)

Russell County – 3,863 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (40 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,230 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 4,970 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (13 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,794 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 111 deaths (15 new cases, -2 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 7,742 cases / 621 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (34 new cases)

Wise County – 5,512 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (37 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.