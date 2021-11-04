Southwest Virginia COVID case rate rises to 231, with state rate at 106

Southwest Virginia’s COVID case rates remain far above state and national averages.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 rates have fallen faster than the state’s over the past week but remain more than double the state average according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Thursday.

The nine-county region reported 140 new cases Thursday with a net of 137 as Tazewell County had three cases removed.

Virginia’s rolling seven-day average of new daily cases stood at 106 Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday. Southwest Virginia’s was 231, up slightly from Wednesday.

Buchanan and Wise counties have the region’s highest COVID rates.





The region also saw four net new hospitalizations and two net new deaths. Adjustments downward included two hospitalizations in Tazewell County and one hospitalization and one death in Wise County.

New deaths were reported in Bristol, Buchanan County and Norton and new hospitalizations in Bristol, Buchanan County (two), Norton, Scott County and Washington County (two).

Buchanan County has seen a recent case surge and with 34 new cases each of the past two days has reached a rate of 509. Wise County has the second-highest rate in the region at 375 (including Norton).

The region’s death and hospitalization rates per 100,000 are more than double the state’s over the past week and also over the past two months.

As of Thursday, the hospitalizations per 100,000 since Sept. 1 were 149 in the region and 63 statewide.

Deaths were at 68 in the region and 26 statewide per 100,000 population.

The region’s rate of fully vaccinated people is nearly 20% below the state rate and 14% below the national average.

Statewide, VDH reported 691,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 4.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 932,173.

VDH reports there have been 11,831 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Wednesday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,290 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 2,526 cases / 151 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (34 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,684 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 3,737 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (9 new cases)

Norton – 587 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Russell County – 3,808 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (21 new cases)

Scott County – 3,203 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 78 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 4,950 cases / 316 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (9 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,756 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (-3 new cases, -2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 7,689 cases / 612 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (28 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,460 cases / 230 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (16 new cases, -1 new hospitalization, -1 new death)

