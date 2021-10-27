Southwest Virginia COVID case rate rises slightly

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate remains more than double the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate rose slightly Wednesday and remains well over double the state’s rate, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The rate of new weekly cases per 100,000 rose to 278 as 156 new cases were reported. Virginia’s rate fell slightly to 121. According to a New York Times database, the U.S. average is 147.

Four new hospitalizations were reported, all in Washington County, as well as two new deaths in Tazewell County. A death was removed from Scott County’s total.

The rate of new weekly deaths per 100,000 remained at 7.9 for the nine-county region. That is nearly triple the current state rate of 2.8.

Hospitalization and death rates during the delta variant surge have remained at regional levels more than double the state rates.

Several area counties are among the top 10 statewide for total COVID hospitalizations and deaths over the course of the pandemic, with Washington County ranking first in hospitalizations per 100,000.

The region’s vaccination rates, meanwhile, continue to lag far behind the state and national averages. Only 43.5% of Southwest Virginians are fully vaccinated compared to 62.6% of the statewide population.

Statewide, VDH reported 685,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 27.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 921,630.

VDH reports there have been 11,618 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,263 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (10 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,403 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,642 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (11 new cases)

Lee County – 3,707 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (6 new cases)

Norton – 568 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 3,771 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (22 new cases)

Scott County – 3,139 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (10 new cases, -1 new death)

Smyth County – 4,869 cases / 295 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (25 new cases)

Tazewell County – 5,683 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 105 deaths (12 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 7,556 cases / 585 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (25 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,304 cases / 228 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (42 new cases)

