Southwest Virginia COVID case rate reaches another record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s seven-day new COVID rate jumped to yet another record level Tuesday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 649 new cases in the nine-county region.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population is 1,590 regionally, which is 60% higher than the state average of 991 and slightly above the statewide high of 1,543 reached Jan. 13.

The region also reported three new COVID-19 deaths and six new COVID hospitalizations Tuesday.

The new deaths were in Bristol, Smyth County and Wise County. Southwest Virginia has a COVID death rate roughly double the state’s over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that difference has been even greater since late summer.

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 death rate per capita has been more than 3.5 times the state’s rate this month.

In January, COVID deaths have been reported in Southwest Virginia at 3.6 times the state average — 17.6 per 100,000 in Southwest and 4.9 statewide. Since Sept. 1, the three times that of the state at 143 in Southwest Virginia and 48 statewide.

The six new reported hospitalizations included two each in Washington and Wise counties and one each in Scott and Smyth counties. Virginia’s statewide seven-day COVID hospitalization rate has fallen quickly since peaking at 25.5 per 100,000 Jan. 16 and was at 9.4 Tuesday. Southwest Virginia’s rate has increased over the past week and is at 7.6.

The highest new case rates are in Smyth, Washington and Scott counties at 1,834; 1,789; and 1,785. The lowest are in Buchanan (1,209) and Dickenson (1,243) counties.

Far fewer Southwest Virginians have chosen to get a COVID-19 vaccine than the statewide or national averages, and that gap has continued to grow week by week.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to fall further behind state and national averages.

As of Tuesday, 47.8% of Southwest Virginians are fully vaccinated while that rate is 68.6% statewide and 63.4% nationally.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,065,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 25.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,491,993

VDH reports there have been 13,361 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 25:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,589 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (56 new cases, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 3,896 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (52 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,708 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 4,919 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (51 new cases)

Norton – 1,005 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (8 new cases)

Russell County – 5,590 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 81 deaths (56 new cases)

Scott County – 4,666 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (57 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 6,864 cases / 365 hospitalizations / 143 deaths (73 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 8,119 cases / 245 hospitalizations / 127 deaths (35 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 11,466 cases / 719 hospitalizations / 190 deaths (145 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 7,967 cases / 276 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (100 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

